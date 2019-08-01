Midas Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.13 crore, up 142.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midas Infra Trade are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.13 crore in June 2019 up 142.26% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2019 up 78.18% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2019 up 67.74% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Midas Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Midas Infra shares closed at 1.57 on July 17, 2019 (BSE)