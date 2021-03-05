Midas Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.33 crore, up 39.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.33 crore in December 2020 up 39.14% from Rs. 33.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 down 2697.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 down 688.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Midas Infra shares closed at 1.35 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.00% returns over the last 6 months