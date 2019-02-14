Midas Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.46 crore, up 1163.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Midas Infra Trade are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.46 crore in December 2018 up 1163.55% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 2272.09% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2018 down 1425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
Midas Infra shares closed at 1.60 on November 09, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Midas Infra Trade
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.46
|24.18
|2.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.46
|24.18
|2.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-5.25
|0.44
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|47.07
|19.85
|14.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.18
|0.04
|-11.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|0.75
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|2.64
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.45
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.45
|0.04
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|0.42
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|0.42
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|0.13
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|0.29
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|0.29
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited