Midas Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.46 crore, up 1163.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.46 crore in December 2018 up 1163.55% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 2272.09% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2018 down 1425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Midas Infra shares closed at 1.60 on November 09, 2018 (BSE)