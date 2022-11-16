Mid India Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, up 134.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in September 2022 up 134.16% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 635.74% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Mid India Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 12.86 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.99% returns over the last 6 months and 195.63% over the last 12 months.