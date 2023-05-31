English
    Mid India Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 59.79% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mid India Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 59.79% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 191.28% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    Mid India Ind shares closed at 9.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and -76.24% over the last 12 months.

    Mid India Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.831.889.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.831.889.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.331.729.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.12-0.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.04
    Depreciation0.060.060.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.020.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.160.38
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.170.41
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.290.170.41
    Exceptional Items-0.46----
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.170.41
    Tax0.010.030.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.180.140.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.180.140.20
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.090.12
    Diluted EPS-0.120.090.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.090.12
    Diluted EPS-0.120.090.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am