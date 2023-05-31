Mid India Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 59.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mid India Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 59.79% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 191.28% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
Mid India Ind shares closed at 9.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and -76.24% over the last 12 months.
|Mid India Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.83
|1.88
|9.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.83
|1.88
|9.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.33
|1.72
|9.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.12
|-0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.02
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.16
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.17
|0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.17
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|-0.46
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.17
|0.41
|Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.14
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.14
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited