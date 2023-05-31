Mid India Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 59.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 59.79% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 191.28% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 14.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 9.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and -76.24% over the last 12 months.