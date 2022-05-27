Mid India Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, up 614.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in March 2022 up 614.83% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 311.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 4200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Mid India Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 38.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)