Mid India Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, up 33.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in March 2020 up 33.61% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 109.96% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 122.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

Mid India Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2019.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 0.84 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)