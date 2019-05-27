Mid India Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 53.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mid India Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in March 2019 down 53.4% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 5.38% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 up 5.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.
Mid India Ind shares closed at 0.37 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Mid India Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.12
|5.29
|6.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.12
|5.29
|6.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.45
|3.42
|2.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.38
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.04
|0.37
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.69
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|1.18
|2.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.82
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.81
|-0.63
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.81
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.81
|-0.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-0.81
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-0.81
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.50
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.50
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.50
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.50
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited