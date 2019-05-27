Mid India Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 53.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in March 2019 down 53.4% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 5.38% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 up 5.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 0.37 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)