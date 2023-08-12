Mid India Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 41.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in June 2023 down 41.25% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 96.24% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 63.04% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Mid India Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 9.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -56.94% over the last 12 months.