Mid India Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 185.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in June 2022 up 185.9% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 8735.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Mid India Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 20.30 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 282.30% returns over the last 6 months