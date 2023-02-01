English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mid India Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mid India Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 60.7% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 51.06% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    Mid India Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.883.366.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.883.366.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.722.895.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.11-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.02
    Depreciation0.060.030.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.050.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.220.41
    Other Income0.00-0.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.200.41
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.200.41
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.170.200.42
    Tax0.030.030.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.170.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.170.36
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.100.22
    Diluted EPS0.090.100.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.100.22
    Diluted EPS0.090.100.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited