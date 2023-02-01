Mid India Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, down 68.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 68.92% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 60.7% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 51.06% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Mid India Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

