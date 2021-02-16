Mid India Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 92.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 92.16% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 177.26% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 106.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 1.57 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)