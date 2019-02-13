Mid India Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mid India Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2018 up 23.51% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 up 56.5% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 up 58.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.
Mid India Ind shares closed at 0.30 on January 18, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Mid India Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.29
|6.91
|4.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.29
|6.91
|4.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.42
|4.48
|2.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|0.62
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|0.06
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.76
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|1.38
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.46
|-1.92
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.45
|-1.87
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.45
|-1.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-0.45
|-1.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-0.45
|-1.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.45
|-1.87
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.28
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.28
|-1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.28
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.28
|-1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited