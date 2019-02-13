Mid India Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2018 up 23.51% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 up 56.5% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 up 58.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

Mid India Ind shares closed at 0.30 on January 18, 2019 (BSE)