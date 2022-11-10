 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MIC Electronics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 11.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.35% returns over the last 6 months

MIC Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.50 1.19 3.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.50 1.19 3.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.53 1.52 4.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 -0.90 -1.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.44 0.41 0.46
Depreciation 0.51 0.51 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.58 0.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 -0.93 -0.92
Other Income 0.36 0.24 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.69 -0.87
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.53 -0.79 -1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.53 -0.79 -1.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.79 -1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.79 -1.05
Equity Share Capital 44.29 44.29 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.04 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.04 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.04 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.04 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MIC Electronics #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm
