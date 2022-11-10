MIC Electronics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 11.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.35% returns over the last 6 months
|
|MIC Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|1.19
|3.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|1.19
|3.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.53
|1.52
|4.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|-0.90
|-1.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.41
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.58
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.93
|-0.92
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.24
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.69
|-0.87
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.79
|-1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|-0.79
|-1.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-0.79
|-1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-0.79
|-1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|44.29
|44.29
|11.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited