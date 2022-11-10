MIC Electronics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 11.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.35% returns over the last 6 months