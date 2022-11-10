English
    MIC Electronics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 85.29% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 85.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 49.52% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    MIC Electronics shares closed at 11.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.35% returns over the last 6 months

    MIC Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.501.193.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.501.193.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.531.524.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-0.90-1.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.410.46
    Depreciation0.510.510.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.580.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-0.93-0.92
    Other Income0.360.240.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.69-0.87
    Interest0.100.100.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.79-1.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.79-1.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.79-1.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.79-1.05
    Equity Share Capital44.2944.2911.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.04-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.04-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.04-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.04-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

