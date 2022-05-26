 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MIC Electronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 5000% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 5000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 148.92% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,386.36% returns over the last 12 months.

MIC Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.51 26.97 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.51 26.97 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 14.95 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 2.18 -2.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.76 0.14
Depreciation 0.66 0.65 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.25 1.32 0.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.93 7.11 -0.02
Other Income 0.83 0.30 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 7.41 2.33
Interest 0.03 0.27 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.13 7.14 2.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.13 7.14 2.31
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 7.14 2.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 7.14 2.31
Equity Share Capital 44.29 11.01 44.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 1.30 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.05 1.30 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 1.30 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.05 1.30 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MIC Electronics #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.