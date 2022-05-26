MIC Electronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 5000% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 5000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 148.92% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,386.36% returns over the last 12 months.