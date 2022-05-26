MIC Electronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 5000% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 5000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 148.92% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,386.36% returns over the last 12 months.
|MIC Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|26.97
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|26.97
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|14.95
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|2.18
|-2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.76
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.65
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|1.32
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.93
|7.11
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.30
|2.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|7.41
|2.33
|Interest
|0.03
|0.27
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|7.14
|2.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|7.14
|2.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|7.14
|2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|7.14
|2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|44.29
|11.01
|44.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes