MIC Electronics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 357.69% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 357.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 up 63.26% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 13.35 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.43% returns over the last 6 months

MIC Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.19 0.51 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.19 0.51 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.52 0.11 0.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -0.13 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.55 0.26
Depreciation 0.51 0.66 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 1.25 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 -1.93 -1.50
Other Income 0.24 0.83 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -1.10 -1.49
Interest 0.10 0.03 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.79 -1.13 -2.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.79 -1.13 -2.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.79 -1.13 -2.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.79 -1.13 -2.15
Equity Share Capital 44.29 44.29 44.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MIC Electronics #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
