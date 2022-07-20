MIC Electronics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 357.69% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 357.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 up 63.26% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 13.35 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.43% returns over the last 6 months
|MIC Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.19
|0.51
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.19
|0.51
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.52
|0.11
|0.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-0.13
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.55
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.66
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|1.25
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-1.93
|-1.50
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.83
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-1.10
|-1.49
|Interest
|0.10
|0.03
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-1.13
|-2.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|-1.13
|-2.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|-1.13
|-2.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|-1.13
|-2.15
|Equity Share Capital
|44.29
|44.29
|44.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited