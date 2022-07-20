MIC Electronics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 357.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 357.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 up 63.26% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 13.35 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.43% returns over the last 6 months