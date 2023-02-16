 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MIC Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 95.4% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 113.45% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2021.

MIC Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.24 0.50 26.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.24 0.50 26.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.24 0.53 14.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.71 -0.55 2.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.44 0.76
Depreciation 0.51 0.51 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.95 0.36 1.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -0.79 7.11
Other Income 0.54 0.36 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -0.43 7.41
Interest 0.19 0.10 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.96 -0.53 7.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.96 -0.53 7.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.96 -0.53 7.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.96 -0.53 7.14
Equity Share Capital 44.29 44.29 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.02 1.30
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.02 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.02 1.30
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.02 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited