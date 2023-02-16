MIC Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 95.4% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 113.45% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2021.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and -44.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|MIC Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|0.50
|26.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|0.50
|26.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|0.53
|14.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|-0.55
|2.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.44
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.36
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-0.79
|7.11
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.36
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.43
|7.41
|Interest
|0.19
|0.10
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.53
|7.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-0.53
|7.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|-0.53
|7.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|-0.53
|7.14
|Equity Share Capital
|44.29
|44.29
|11.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited