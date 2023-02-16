MIC Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 95.4% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 113.45% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and -44.06% over the last 12 months.