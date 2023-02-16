English
    MIC Electronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 95.4% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 113.45% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2021.

    MIC Electronics shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and -44.06% over the last 12 months.

    MIC Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.240.5026.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.240.5026.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.240.5314.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.71-0.552.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.440.76
    Depreciation0.510.510.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.950.361.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-0.797.11
    Other Income0.540.360.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-0.437.41
    Interest0.190.100.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-0.537.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.96-0.537.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.96-0.537.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.96-0.537.14
    Equity Share Capital44.2944.2911.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.021.30
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.021.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.021.30
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.021.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm