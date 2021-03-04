English
MIC Electronics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.26% Y-o-Y

March 04, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 93.26% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 27.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 0.60 on March 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.061.020.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.061.020.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.190.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.013.140.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.300.190.63
Depreciation1.711.701.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.290.090.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.25-4.29-2.32
Other Income0.030.760.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-3.53-2.29
Interest0.010.01--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.23-3.54-2.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.23-3.54-2.29
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.23-3.54-2.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.23-3.54-2.29
Equity Share Capital44.0544.0544.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.10-0.16-0.10
Diluted EPS-0.10-0.16-0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.10-0.16-0.10
Diluted EPS-0.10-0.16-0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 4, 2021 01:44 pm

