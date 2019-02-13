MIC Electronics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 93.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2018 down 93.45% from Rs. 41.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 up 15.11% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2018 up 56.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 0.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -78.46% returns over the last 6 months and -91.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|MIC Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.69
|0.46
|41.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.69
|0.46
|41.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.34
|0.17
|35.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|-0.14
|1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|1.02
|0.98
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|2.43
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.89
|-4.94
|-1.89
|Other Income
|1.72
|0.04
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-4.90
|-1.44
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-4.93
|-1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|-4.93
|-1.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|-4.93
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|-4.93
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|44.05
|44.05
|44.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.22
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.20
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.22
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.20
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited