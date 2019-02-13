MIC Electronics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 93.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2018 down 93.45% from Rs. 41.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 up 15.11% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2018 up 56.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 0.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -78.46% returns over the last 6 months and -91.57% over the last 12 months.