MIC Electronics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 143100% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in March 2022 up 143100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 145.45% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 83.13% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,386.36% returns over the last 12 months.

MIC Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Mar'21 Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.32 0.01 --
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.32 0.01 --
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.24 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.93 -2.64 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.67 0.14 --
Depreciation 0.96 1.70 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.49 0.83 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 -0.02 -1.90
Other Income 0.94 2.35 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 2.33 -1.90
Interest 0.63 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 2.31 -1.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.91 2.31 -1.95
Tax 0.07 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.98 2.31 -1.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.98 2.31 -1.95
Minority Interest -0.07 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.05 2.31 -1.95
Equity Share Capital 44.29 44.05 44.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.10 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
