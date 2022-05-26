MIC Electronics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 143100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in March 2022 up 143100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 145.45% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 83.13% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,386.36% returns over the last 12 months.