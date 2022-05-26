MIC Electronics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 143100% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in March 2022 up 143100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 145.45% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 83.13% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 16.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1,386.36% returns over the last 12 months.
|MIC Electronics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.32
|0.01
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.32
|0.01
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.24
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.93
|-2.64
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.67
|0.14
|--
|Depreciation
|0.96
|1.70
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.49
|0.83
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.02
|-1.90
|Other Income
|0.94
|2.35
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|2.33
|-1.90
|Interest
|0.63
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|2.31
|-1.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|2.31
|-1.95
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.98
|2.31
|-1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.98
|2.31
|-1.95
|Minority Interest
|-0.07
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.05
|2.31
|-1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|44.29
|44.05
|44.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
