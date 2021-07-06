MIC Electronics Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021 up 114.37% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2021 up 128.7% from Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2020.

MIC Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2020.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 1.32 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)