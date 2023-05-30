MHAI Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 21.64% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 10.53% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 up 10.96% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.

MHAI EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.98 in March 2022.

MHAI shares closed at 33.30 on March 17, 2023 (BSE)