MGEL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.13 crore, down 45.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.13 crore in September 2021 down 45.9% from Rs. 283.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021 down 179.19% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021 down 62.13% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2020.

MGEL shares closed at 95.10 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)