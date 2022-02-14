MGEL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 256.17 crore, up 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.17 crore in December 2021 up 30% from Rs. 197.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 300.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021 up 105.51% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020.

MGEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

MGEL shares closed at 154.10 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 192.13% returns over the last 6 months and 232.83% over the last 12 months.