MFS Intercorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 87.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 87.38% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 50.96% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

MFS Intercorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

MFS Intercorp shares closed at 16.72 on December 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and 0.36% over the last 12 months.