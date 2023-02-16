MFS Intercorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 69.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 60.87% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.