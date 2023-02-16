MFS Intercorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 69.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 60.87% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

MFS Intercorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

MFS Intercorp shares closed at 11.90 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -67.17% over the last 12 months.