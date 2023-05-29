MFL India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, up 2295.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in March 2023 up 2295.95% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 96.95% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 91.84% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022.

MFL India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

MFL India shares closed at 0.64 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.02% returns over the last 6 months and -50.77% over the last 12 months.