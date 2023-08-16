English
    MFL India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore, up 11738.99% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MFL India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore in June 2023 up 11738.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 2197.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 1650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    MFL India shares closed at 0.63 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -46.15% over the last 12 months.

    MFL India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0911.470.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0911.470.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.511.71--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.31-0.38--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.09--
    Depreciation0.190.10--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.429.900.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.500.050.01
    Other Income--0.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.500.060.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.500.060.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.500.060.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.500.060.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.500.060.02
    Equity Share Capital36.0336.0336.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

