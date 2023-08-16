MFL India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore, up 11738.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore in June 2023 up 11738.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 2197.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 1650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

MFL India shares closed at 0.63 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -46.15% over the last 12 months.