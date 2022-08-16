MFL India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 82.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 82.3% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 146.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

MFL India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

MFL India shares closed at 1.15 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.45% returns over the last 6 months and 139.58% over the last 12 months.