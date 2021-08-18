MFL India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 71.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2021 down 71.27% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 271.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

MFL India shares closed at 0.43 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 126.32% returns over the last 6 months and 115.00% over the last 12 months.