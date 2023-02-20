 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MFL India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 4803.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MFL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4803.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 38.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

MFL India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.15 -- 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.15 -- 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.34 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -- 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 -- --
Depreciation 0.03 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.75 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.08
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.03 -0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.03 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.03 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 36.03 36.03 36.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited