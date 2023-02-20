MFL India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 4803.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MFL India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4803.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 38.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
MFL India shares closed at 0.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.39% over the last 12 months.
|MFL India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.15
|--
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.15
|--
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.34
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|36.03
|36.03
|36.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited