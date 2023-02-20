MFL India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 4803.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4803.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 38.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

MFL India shares closed at 0.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.39% over the last 12 months.