    MFL India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 4803.77% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MFL India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4803.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 38.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    MFL India shares closed at 0.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.39% over the last 12 months.

    MFL India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.15--0.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.15--0.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.34----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01--0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.09----
    Depreciation0.030.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.750.050.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.08
    Other Income0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.03-0.07
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.03-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.03-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.03-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.03-0.07
    Equity Share Capital36.0336.0336.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

