MFL India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 102.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 102.55% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 484.34% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

MFL India shares closed at 1.55 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)