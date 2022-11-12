Meyer Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 52.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 940.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.78% returns over the last 6 months