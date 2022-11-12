 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Meyer Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 52.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 940.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.78% returns over the last 6 months

Meyer Apparel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.90 0.99 1.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.90 0.99 1.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.26 0.21 0.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 0.53 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 -0.13 0.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.32 0.25
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.47 0.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 -0.42 -0.33
Other Income 0.05 0.30 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.12 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -0.13 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.44 -0.13 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -0.13 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -0.13 0.05
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Meyer Apparel #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.