English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meyer Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 52.62% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 940.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.78% returns over the last 6 months

    Close
    Meyer Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.900.991.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.900.991.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.260.210.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.640.530.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.130.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.320.25
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.470.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.42-0.33
    Other Income0.050.300.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.120.05
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.130.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.130.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.130.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.130.05
    Equity Share Capital24.2724.2724.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meyer Apparel #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm