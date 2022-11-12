Meyer Apparel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 52.62% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in September 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 940.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.22 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.78% returns over the last 6 months
|Meyer Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.90
|0.99
|1.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.90
|0.99
|1.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|0.21
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|0.53
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|-0.13
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.32
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.47
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.42
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.30
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.12
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.13
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.13
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-0.13
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-0.13
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|24.27
|24.27
|24.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited