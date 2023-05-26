English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meyer Apparel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 87.45% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 87.45% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 79.37% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 79.94% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.

    Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.78 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.14% returns over the last 6 months

    Meyer Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.992.421.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.992.421.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.300.430.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.511.110.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.770.052.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.400.33
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.880.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.72-0.45-3.36
    Other Income0.050.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-0.42-3.35
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-0.43-3.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-0.43-3.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-0.43-3.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-0.43-3.36
    Equity Share Capital24.2724.2724.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.05-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.05-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.05-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.05-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meyer Apparel #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:16 pm