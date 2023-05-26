Meyer Apparel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 87.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 87.45% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 79.37% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 79.94% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.78 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.14% returns over the last 6 months