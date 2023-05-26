Meyer Apparel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 87.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 87.45% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 79.37% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 79.94% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2022.
Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.78 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.14% returns over the last 6 months
|Meyer Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.99
|2.42
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.99
|2.42
|1.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|0.43
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|1.11
|0.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|0.05
|2.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.40
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.88
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.45
|-3.36
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.42
|-3.35
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.43
|-3.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.43
|-3.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.43
|-3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.43
|-3.36
|Equity Share Capital
|24.27
|24.27
|24.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited