Meyer Apparel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 216.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in March 2019 up 216.41% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2019 down 175.56% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 34.04% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2018.
Meyer Apparel shares closed at 2.14 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Meyer Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.63
|1.56
|1.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.63
|1.56
|1.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.06
|0.52
|0.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.68
|-0.04
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.14
|0.99
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.09
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.58
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.57
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.39
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-0.18
|-1.08
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.22
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.07
|2.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|-0.29
|1.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|-0.29
|1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|-0.29
|1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|24.27
|24.27
|24.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited