Meyer Apparel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 216.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in March 2019 up 216.41% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2019 down 175.56% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 34.04% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2018.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 2.14 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)