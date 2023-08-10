Meyer Apparel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 10.07% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 325% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 372.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.25% returns over the last 6 months and 43.44% over the last 12 months.