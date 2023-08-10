English
    Meyer Apparel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 10.07% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 325% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 372.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.25% returns over the last 6 months and 43.44% over the last 12 months.

    Meyer Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.081.990.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.081.990.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.300.300.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.510.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.77-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.410.32
    Depreciation0.010.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.720.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.62-0.72-0.42
    Other Income0.090.050.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.67-0.12
    Interest0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.69-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.69-0.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.69-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.69-0.13
    Equity Share Capital24.2724.2724.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.09-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.09-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.09-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.09-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

