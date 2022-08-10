Meyer Apparel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 505.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 505.53% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.17 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.88% returns over the last 12 months.