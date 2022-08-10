Meyer Apparel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 505.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 505.53% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.17 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.88% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Meyer Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.99
|1.06
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.99
|1.06
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.12
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|0.71
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|2.92
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.33
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.34
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-3.36
|-0.47
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.01
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-3.35
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-3.36
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-3.36
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-3.36
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-3.36
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|24.27
|24.27
|24.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.42
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.42
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.42
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.42
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited