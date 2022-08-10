 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meyer Apparel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 505.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in June 2022 up 505.53% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.17 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.88% returns over the last 12 months.

Meyer Apparel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.99 1.06 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.99 1.06 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 0.12 0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.53 0.71 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 2.92 -0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.33 0.24
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.47 0.34 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -3.36 -0.47
Other Income 0.30 0.01 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -3.35 -0.20
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -3.36 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -3.36 -0.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -3.36 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -3.36 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.42 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.42 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.42 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.42 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
