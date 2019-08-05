Meyer Apparel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 229.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in June 2019 up 229.6% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2019 down 62.29% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2019 down 71.19% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.
Meyer Apparel shares closed at 0.89 on July 22, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:11 pm