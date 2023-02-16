 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meyer Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, up 106.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 106.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 20.96% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021. Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.28 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.57% returns over the last 6 months
Meyer Apparel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.420.901.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.420.901.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.260.21
Purchase of Traded Goods1.110.640.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.42-0.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.400.350.31
Depreciation0.000.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.880.550.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.48-0.42
Other Income0.030.050.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.43-0.35
Interest0.010.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.44-0.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.43-0.44-0.35
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-0.44-0.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-0.44-0.35
Equity Share Capital24.2724.2724.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am