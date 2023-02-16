Meyer Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, up 106.75% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.42 0.90 1.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.42 0.90 1.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.43 0.26 0.21 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 0.64 0.95 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 -0.42 -0.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.40 0.35 0.31 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.88 0.55 0.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.48 -0.42 Other Income 0.03 0.05 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.43 -0.35 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 -0.44 -0.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.43 -0.44 -0.35 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.44 -0.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.44 -0.35 Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited