Meyer Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, up 106.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 106.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 20.96% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
|Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.28 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.57% returns over the last 6 months
|Meyer Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.42
|0.90
|1.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.42
|0.90
|1.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.26
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|0.64
|0.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.42
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.35
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.55
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.48
|-0.42
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.43
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.44
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|24.27
|24.27
|24.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited