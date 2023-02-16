English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Meyer Apparel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, up 106.75% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 106.75% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 20.96% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.Meyer Apparel shares closed at 1.28 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.57% returns over the last 6 months
    Meyer Apparel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.420.901.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.420.901.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.260.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.110.640.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.42-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.350.31
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.880.550.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.48-0.42
    Other Income0.030.050.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.43-0.35
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.44-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.43-0.44-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.43-0.44-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.43-0.44-0.35
    Equity Share Capital24.2724.2724.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.05-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Meyer Apparel #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am