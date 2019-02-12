Meyer Apparel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 72.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in December 2018 down 72.87% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 4.09% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Meyer Apparel shares closed at 2.61 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)