Meyer Apparel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 72.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meyer Apparel are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in December 2018 down 72.87% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 4.09% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.
Meyer Apparel shares closed at 2.61 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|Meyer Apparel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.56
|2.94
|5.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.56
|2.94
|5.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.52
|0.62
|1.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.50
|1.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|1.11
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.76
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.13
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.04
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.09
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|-0.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.12
|-0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.12
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.12
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|24.27
|24.27
|24.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited