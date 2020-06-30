Mewat Zinc Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 49.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2020 down 49.94% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Mewat Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2019.